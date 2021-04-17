(SOUT IT OUT: LET IT OUT)

A story by Mwango Wamapembwe.

PF TO SPONSOR POPULAR UPND CANDIDATES AS INDEPENDENTS IF THEY ARE NOT ADOPTED

LIKE a hungry scavenger, the Patriotic Front (PF) is positioning itself to sponsor some of the popular United Party for National Development (UPND) candidates as independents should the party leave them out on the final selection to contest as Members of Parliament.

The entire PF structure and leadership knows that they have already lost the Presidential and general elections scheduled for 12th August 2021 hence plans to create confusion in the UPND strong hold.

Information reaching us indicates that the PF has already marked certain UPND constituencies to cause confusion by sponsoring popular candidates as independent MPs.

But, we wish to remind our fellow Zambians that the August 12 polls are purely about stolen money and violence being the face of the PF versus peace and the suffering masses which is the face of the UPND.

Sadly, we have seen that in its usual gluttonous behavior, the PF is ready to pounce for a ‘big kill’ in UPND strongholds by sponsoring independents. And money from questionable sources will be poured in selected constituencies by the PF like rain.

Therefore, we plead with the ALL aspiring UPND candidates to cast a level eye into the future and never trade honour and human dignity in exchange for the corruptly acquired PF money. The people of Zambia deserve better than what PF is offering in all departments!

Today, we invite you all to reflect on the lyrics of a South African sensational Afro-Jazz band STIMELA as it says;

“We have a part to play, to save this falling nation.

We have a part to play, to bring the much needed sanity.

We have a part to play in changing all the decay; there is no time for delay.

Mothers, Fathers, Sisters and Brothers, let’s save our motherland.”[unquote]

As things stand, the PF time is up! Let’s collectively and bravely play our honest part.

Mwango Wamapembwe

Check mate.

CIC PRESS TEAM