PF TO SUE NEVERS MUMBA OVER ALLEGATIONS OF RIGGING THE LUKASHYA PARLIAMENTARY BY-ELECTION

By Lomphande Phiri

The Patriotic Front-PF- says it is planning to take opposition New Hope MMD Leader Nevers Mumba to court following his allegations that the ruling party rigged the recently held Lukashya Parliamentary By-Election.

Dr Mumba told a media briefing yesterday that his party has overwhelming evidence of the rigging that happened in favour of the PF candidate George Chisanga in the Lukashya Parliamentary by-election which was held on Thursday last week.

But speaking when she featured on the Tuesday edition of the Phoenix FM Let the People Talk Programme this morning, PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri disclosed that party is engaging its legal team to ensure that Dr Mumba proves his allegation before the courts.

Mrs Phiri indicated that the allegations are very serious further describing them as false.

PHOENIX FM NEWS