PF TRIBAL RANTING IS AIMED AT DIVERTING ZAMBIANS ATTENTION FROM THEIR SATANISM AS EXPOSED BY SEER 1

By Koswe Editors

We have closely followed the ruling party’s behaviour after Prophet SEER 1 exposed their satinism.

The silence on the part of senior PF officials has been very loud that it is clear they are guilt of SEER 1’s revelation.

Instead of coming out in the open and refute the allegations, what we have seen are small boys from PF trying to castigate SEER 1 as the culprits watch from a distance.

It is now clear that PF used the satanic strategy to win the 2016 elections. And the past few days have been tense on the part of the PF as panic is what engulfed them.

And in a bid to divert people’s attention from SEER 1’s revelation, they have deliberately brought back their usual weapon of speaking Tribalism.

It is not coincident that after PF official in Nyela preached Tribalism in Chilubi, a few days later another PF tribal choirmaster in Bizwell Mutale is at it again in Pemba issuing serious tribal sentiments.

Much as this has been a PF strategy of preaching Tribalism to dent UPND black, this time, they are using it to cool down the tension of SEER 1’s revelation of their satinism where they have been found wanting.

The question you should ask yourself is:

Is President Edgar Lungu not aware of the tribal sentiments issued by these two PF officials? The answer certainly is he is aware. But why has he opted to keep quiet on his fellow party members are dividing the nation on tribal lines?

It is a collective agreement aimed at diverting attention from the hot SEER 1 revelation of their satinism.

On the other hand, they have gone tribal so as to attract attention and ensure no one talks about the ritual killings on the Copperbelt which Koswe rightly knows it’s the PF behind the ritual attacks and killings.

For now, we urge all Zambians to open their eyes and give Seer 1 time to finish what he had started with these Satanists. If he is lying, let’s see where his lies will end.

We all know by now that PF is the most tribal party in Zambia. Imagine if those tribal remarks where were uttered by someone from the opposition!

So for now, let’s get back to SEER 1 and what he has for the Satanists in PF.

The day has been set; it’s tomorrow.