PF TRIBALISM AND NEPOTISM AS BWALYA NGANDU APPOINTS BWALYA CHITI AS ZRA BOARD CHAIRPERSON

_Five days ago the President made serious tribal reshuffles on police commissioners_

James Kasanda Musendeka Lukuku, RPP President

Let us pray for the day a government that believes in national unity will rule this nation.

These are clear cases of sanctioned and provocative tribal stunts intended at divide and rule, being perpetrated by the PF and its agents.

PF wants our northern and eastern brothers to feel more of owners of the country than others.

But when they steal money and resources for covid 19, they don’t share with anyone but amongst themselves.

From Chileshe Kapwepwe to Bwalya Chiti, appointed by Bwalya Ngandu, this is sanctioned and deliberate tribalism.

Finance Minister Dr. Bwalya Ngandu has appointed former Zambia’s Ambassador to Germany Bwalya Chiti as Zambia Revenue Authority ZRA Board Chairperson.

Bwalya Ngandu and Bwalya Chiti’s Fathers were brothers. In African Culture First Cousins are called Brothers.

Under the Anti Corruption Commission Act, Nepotism is a form of corruption.

Mr. Bwalya Chiti’s name successfully went through vetting without being flagged off meaning that either President Edgar Lungu does not care about tenets of Good Corporate Governance of the State or Security Agencies are all quarantined.

Mr. Bwalya Chiti takes over from Ms. Chileshe Kapwepwe who is COMESA Secretary General.

We are reporting this issue to the anti corruption commission on Monday.

James Kasanda Musendeka Lukuku, RPP President