I am Luvale and my wife-to-be is Bemba, I don’t understand why the PF should be allowed to divide us. We’re all Zambians, says Kalulushi Constituency aspiring candidate Joseph Kahembi.

Kahembi, who had his ‘Chilanga Mulilo‘ ceremony yesterday in Chembe Ward of Kalulushi Constituency and is set to marry his fiancee in April this year, was reacting to the series of divisive statements uttered by PF officials in the last couple of weeks.

“Comrades, I get surprised…. When the PF fail to do what they promised our people rather they decide to concentrate on tribalism,” said Kahembi. “Aweh bane, we should not allow PF to divide us, this can cause civil war like we saw in Rwanda years ago. I’m Luvale and I’m marrying a Bemba in April. When I met her I never asked what tribe she was because I was interested in the person i saw. I only got to know of her tribe after we started dating.

He added: “My children will be Luvale/Bemba and I’m proud of that. Now, it’s time we as youths of our nation, Zambia rejected the PF because it’s clear they have nothing to offer apart from wanting to divide us. We love each other as Zambian and politics of tribe have no place in our generation.”

On the ruling party’s continued attacks on Tongas, the youthful politician says the PF is behaving like a child who is failing badly at school and blames the parents for his poor performance.

“PF has a mandate with the people of zambia. By the way it’s a five-year mandate that expires in 2021, but our calleagues have spent the entire five years talking about the Tonga-speaking people instead of delivering on their promises,” said Kahembi.

“It’s very annoying to see how PF is planning to divide the love our nation has been enjoying from 1964. In case PF has forgotten, they are in power and every youth is looking up to them for sound leadership. We want to see the thousands in empowerment and employment promised in 2016, we want to see the development our colleagues sang about during their campaigns.”

And Kahembi says the people of Kalulushi “have no time to listen to the PF’s tribe drama”.

“I’m a youth and I stand to challenge my fellow youths countrywide to reject the tribalism PF officials are trying to impose on our generation. Here in Kalulushi constituency we have no time to listen to PF’s tribe drama as we are busy selling our party policy in mining and youth empowerment/employment, that is our objective as UPND youths. Why should we speak ill of a fellow Zambian because they come from a certain region of the country? Is that the Sata dream that somebody said they would continue with? Aweh ba youth! Let’s fight for our country and continue with the spirit of ubuntu that President Kaunda started,” Kahembi said to a group of youths during a door to door moblisation exercise in Zambia Township of Chambishi District.

“Like you have seen here it’s past 20:00 hours but we are still working because we have no time…. 2021 is just tomorrow and honeymoon is not our thing. A lot of Youths have formed branches and we have to meet them despite the time.

“HH loves all of you here, weather you are from the north, east, south or west, his message is that you don’t have to be connected to HH or any of his ministers to get a job. A Job or empowerment in the UPND government is a right for every Zambian, No one will take away that right, you don’t have to be a degree holder or a doctor rather by virtue of being Zambian, you qualify for any job without any link,” said Kahembi.

“Let’s forget about the drama PF is bringing on the political scene. That is evidence enough that tu PF has nothing to offer to you ba youth, surely are we going to eat (umutundu (tribe)? We have so many things to fix and we have refused to dance the PF dance of tribalism.”