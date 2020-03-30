Press statement for immediate release

30/03/2020

PF TRYING TO DESTABILIZE UPND BY BUYING SOME YOUTHS TO CAUSE CONFUSION

Desperate moves by Patriotic Front (PF) government to cause confusion in the UPND all the time has continued.

PF has sponsored a few youths within UPND to cause confusion in an attempt to remove some youth leaders who have been standing strong for the party.

As UPND, Lusaka province youths, we want to warn all those who have been paid by PF to bring confusion in the party to stop it and stop dragging our leaders in their own selfish agendas.

We have been reliably informed about this operation being engineered by PF leaders. Some of the youths signatures were forged on the document purported to have been a petition to the secretary general.

UPND is the most strongest political party in Zambia, and this is why PF wants to bring their confusion just like it is happening their camp.

Let PF deal with their own problems of failing to deliver to the people of Zambia.Our advice to PF is that before they open their bad mouths, let them tell the nation how old their youth chairman Kelvin Sampa is.

PF should stop wasting public resources on useless things such as buying some opposition members to support nonsensical things like they did in bill #10.

Let them concentrate on fighting the virus, COVID-19, which is spreading at a fast rate, and affecting our nation.

The targeted people in this are Mr Liswaniso and the Secretary general who have been summoned by the police accused of assaulting the youths in question.

We advise all our youths to be steadfast of this confusion being sponsored by failed PF.

The PF government has proven to the nation, that it has no single capacity to govern Zambia because there are no leaders in this regime who can address issues that are troubling citizens such as poverty and lack of health facilities.

PHINIAS PUMULO

UPND DEPUTY YOUTH SPOKESPERSON LUSAKA PROVINCE