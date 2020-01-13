The case in which a Lusaka based man is charged with the attempted assassination of President Edgar Lungu has taken a new twist with the PF telling police to link UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to the questionable case.

Last week, police charged Mwangala Ngalande with attempting to assassinate President Edgar Lungu. But two named individuals who are alleged to have conspired with him have not been charged.

Ngalande once worked as a driver for late politician Anderson Mazoka.

When Mazoka died, Ngalande defected to the Patriotic Front (PF) to which he is still a member.

But now concerned police officers say they are under pressure to force Ngalande to implicate HH.

The PF is under pressure to slow down HH as the political temperatures heats up. The repeated worn out lies about HH being a satanist, being a child of a cattle thief, having sold the mines, having a child outside wedlock have all failed to achieve anything as the public have heard about them numerous times without any iota of proof. The only people who believe this hogwash those who make money out of it.

Ngalande appeared in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court on allegations of procuring weapons to assassinate President Edgar Lungu and some senior goverment officials.

Mwangala Nkonde Ngalande is accused of plotting to assassinate including defence chiefs, defence minister, Chief Justice Irene Mambilima, the National Assembly Speaker and deputy Speaker.

Mr. Ngalande has since been charged with one count of treason accompanied by three overt Acts.

It is alleged that between August 1, 2019 and December 1, 2019 in Lusaka jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown endavoured to overthrow by unlawful means the Government of the Republic of Zambia as established by the law.

And according to Overt Act 1, Ngalande between August 1 2019 and December 1, 2019 in Lusaka conspired with Simon Njobvu to procure military equipment namely AK47 Assault Riffles, pistols and rocker propelled grenades for the purpose of assassinating Edgar Chagwa Lungu the Republican President and other senior Government officials who include service chiefs, minister of defence, Davies Chama, Chief Justice Irene Mambilima and Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini and his deputy Catherine Namugala

In Overt Act no 2, Ngalande on the same date is alleged to have conspired with Njobvu to source for international funding and actually obtained 1.6 million United States dollars to be utilised in the over throwing of the Government of the Republic of Zambia.

It is further alleged in Overt Act 3 that on the same date, Ngalande jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown recruited 10 people for military training, a militia for the purposes of overthrowing the

SOURCE: ZWD