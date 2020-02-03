PF TURNS THEIR ATTENTION TO PRISONERS AFTER THE 50 + 1 PERCENT FAILED TO WORK ON THEIR FAVOUR.

WHEN we say Patrotic Front ( PF) is full of dull people this is exactly what we mean. In 2016 they introduced 50 + 1 percent based on tribal lines, they thought it was going give them the upper hand fortunately enough people are above tribalism hence forced PF to rig using Esau Chulu who announced wrong figures from Lundazi.

They are on it again as we move closer to most anctipated 2021 general elections, they want prisoners to participate in coming general elections which is not a problem because everyone has the right to vote but the motive behind is what we should be concerned as opposition.

Most prisoners are educated and they understand the deplorable state they are in and only the new government can improve the conditions unlike the PF who wants to use them for selfish personal gains.

The truth is majority of prisoners may not vote for ruling Patrotic Front but they will use those poling stations in prisons to manipulate figures especially that it will be controlled by them during the counting. Cooked figures will come out of those areas to help them rig.

We do have more than 30, 000 all together including those serving life sentences inmates and the number is likely to increase by next year therefore, UPND should open their eyes and see beyond PF tricks if they were to form government.

Zemoono Moono aka Zee Fixer.