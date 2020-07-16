By Watch Reporter

PF and UPND cadres in Kasama District have crashed today leaving several members with injuries.

This is after PF cadres attempted to attack UPND cadres at their district office was thwarted by both party youths and the irate police officers.

PF cadres are reportedly to have regrouped later and started following UPND members in their homes where they were beaten.

Both police and UPND leadership in Kasama have confirmed the attack though could not give more information.