By Watch Reporter
PF and UPND cadres in Kasama District have crashed today leaving several members with injuries.
This is after PF cadres attempted to attack UPND cadres at their district office was thwarted by both party youths and the irate police officers.
PF cadres are reportedly to have regrouped later and started following UPND members in their homes where they were beaten.
Both police and UPND leadership in Kasama have confirmed the attack though could not give more information.
Curtain raiser to 2021. Edgar Lungu means business.
PF has the law in their hands and do not fear the law. PF is demon possessed and hungry for power. Atrocities being committed by PF cadres are well coordinated and sponsored by PF senior leadership. The violence and atrocities are calculated aimed at instilling fear in the Zambian people.
Under the leadership of Kakoma Kanganja Zambia Police has lost direction and has no power and authority to tame and control unruly PF criminals. Criminals and thugs have taken advantage of the poor and corrupt leadership to carry out their criminal activities because the Zambia Police is just active when it comes to deal with PF’s political opponents.
Keep defending yourselves because you have a govt that does not defend its citizens. If they come armed, get armed too. If they follow you to your homes, do the same to their homes.
