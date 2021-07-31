Two Patriotic Front Members in Lusaka’s Kanyama Township have been murdered by suspected UPND cadres after sustaining multiple deep cuts.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Charity Katanga disclosed to ZNBC News this evening that the two were murdered in their camp as they prepared lunch .

Mrs. Katanga says Police rushed to the scene after reports of a clash between PF and UPND to disperse the cadres.

She has identified the deceased as Danny and Teddy both aged between 20 and 30.

Mrs. Katanga says the police have since arrested 4 UPND suspects for the murder of which 2 are in hospital after the public descended on them while 2 are in police custody.

Those arrested include Geoffrey Chikoti, Samson Mumba, Namushi Chikunona and Francis Chabala.

Mrs. Katanga explained that the police will ensure that all those behind any form of violence are held accountable for their action.

And, Mrs. Katanga said it is unfortunate that some political parties continue to engage in forms of violence .

She has since advised political parties to tame their cadres so that such incidences are not recorded.