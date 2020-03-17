As Justice Minister Given Lubinda gears up to table the Constitution amendment bill number 10 in the National Assembly for second reading, the UPND has vowed not to support the bill.

Mr Lubinda is expected to table bill 10 on Tuesday which will be subjected to debate by the whole house.

As mover of the motion, Mr Lubinda says all concerns of stakeholders have been addressed.

But Leader of the opposition Jack Mwiimbu who is also Monze Central Member of Parliament for the UPND says the Constitution amendment bill number 10 will not receive support from his party.

He has hinted that any member of the UPND who will support the bill will meet the consequences of their action.

And a consortium of Civil Society Organisations has urged Zambians to remove the Patriotic Front government if the constitution amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 is enacted.

At a media briefing in Lusaka, Chapter One Foundation President Linda Kasonde who is also former Law Association of Zambia President says the bill must be withdrawn as it is allegedly a danger to democracy and does not represent the will of the People.

And Action Aid Country Director Nalucha Ziba fears that the alleged amendments that the select committee has made to the Bill may not be adopted resulting in the bill passing in its original form.

And Zitukule Consortium Executive Director Nickson Phiri says enacting the Bill will be daring the People of Zambia.

Among the Civil society organisations that are against the bill includes chapter one foundation, Caritas Zambia, Action Aid, Alliance for Community Action, Centre for Trade policy and development, NGOCC, Voice of Democracy, GEARs Initiative, Transparency International Zambia, Zitukule Consortium.