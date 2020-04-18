PRESS STATEMENT

Contact : UPND Lusaka Province Chairperson,Obvious Mwaliteta

+260 97 6423380/0977780397

Email : [email protected]

PF USE OF PF BRANDED FACE MASKS IN FIGHTING COVID-19 IS SATANIC

Lusaka (18th April 2020) – The Patriotic Front used President Edgar Lungu’s announcement of mandatory wearing of masks in public places to roll out a fully fledged campaign programme using branded PF face masks.

While the move maybe welcome, but unknown to the Zambian public, the failed PF regime have created the COVID-19 pandemic as a campaign tool to try bring back lost support.

The Patriotic Front no longer have campaign messages because Zambians are aware about all their lies, corruption and tactics.

As a result PF are left with no other alternative but to use COVID-19 pandemic to market their Party which is very inhuman.

How reckless, insensitive and evil can a gang of people be to its citizens taking advantage of the disease that is killing people to campaign when the whole country is united in praying for the country to get over the pandemic.

So to the PF, they would rather this disease stays a little bit longer and continues to ravage our communities as long as it presents an opportunity to them to campaign through PF face masks. How will a neighbour render solidarity to another neighbour against this vicious disease, if they have to first view each other through political lenses?

How ungodly can a regime be to always be taking advantage of people’s suffering for them to always be campaigning like they have equally done with the hunger situation where they are donating PF branded mealie meal.

The PF knows that face masks are very expensive for ordinary citizens hence the proclamation to make it mandatory to wear face masks, so that they can use the disease as a campaign vehicle. They are diluting the seriousness of the message of the mask.

So far, a number of organisations and individuals, including our Party President Hakainde Hichilema have generously donated without politicizing the gifts, but for the PF, it’s always winning political mileage. This disease is not partisan, it kills indiscriminately. Please don’t destroy the common solidarity created by the coronavirus fight.

UPND MEDIA TEAM