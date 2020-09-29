By Mwansa Mwelwa cic Private Reporter.

NORTHERN~Kasama.

PF VIOLENCE: KASAMA DISTRICT UPND YOUTH CHAIRMAN FIGHTING FOR HIS LIFE AS MANY PEOPLE STILL ON THE RUN FROM KAMPYONGO.

Kasama District UPND Youth chairman Paul Mulenga is still nursing serious internal body injuries days after being attacked by PF thugs lead by Whiteson Mutantabowa on the eve of the Lukashya bye election in Kasama. It is evident that Edgar Chagwa Lungu and Stephen Kampyongo have incorporated and institutionalised indiscriminate violence and police brutality in Zambia inorder to consolidate power, and this was on show in Kasama were after arresting UPND officials who are still incarcerated, the PF thugs sent by Kampyongo and lead by Mutantabowa went on rampage attacking UPND members and any innocent resident who was found clad in UPND regalia.

Despite the brutal attack on Paul Mulenga being reported to the police, the thugs who carried out this attack are up to date freely roaming the streets of Kasama without any action being undertaken by the police. Not long ago, the Police Deputy IG Bonny Kapeso directed and announced that the police won’t entertain and leave anyone behind political violence scot-free, we are thus saddened by the inertia the police is exhibiting in this case and call on the police command in Kasama to act and cage Whiteson Mutantabowa and his thugs.

Never in the history of this country have we seen cadres being given so much power to intimidate and cause violence as PF cadres have, the perpetrators of the attack on Paul Mulenga are known and should be arrested, prosecuted and jailed. In 2021, as Zambians, we have the onerous task of passing a vote of no confidence in the PF government and Edgar Lungu, PF thugs can’t continue to rein terror with impunity as was witnessed in Kasama. We pray for the recovery of Paul and urge the police to act without further delay says Mr Cephas Bwalya the Provincial IPS in an exclusive interview with CIC in Kasama.

CIC PRESS TEAM.