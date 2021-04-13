PF VS UPND – ELECTIVE CONFERENCES COMPARED

Following the conclusion of the PF General Convention this weekend, the 2021 election is once again set to be a two-horse race between President Edgar Lungu and UPND Alliance President Hakainde Hichilema.

With both having been re-elected as leaders of their respective parties, Hichilema and the UPND are hoping that citizens have finally had enough of the economic decline, rising cost of living and joblessness of recent years. Meanwhile, the PF will be relying on the strength of the infrastructure projects undertaken in the past decade to return them to State House.

There is no doubt that the two parties have a very different offering, with their respective elective conferences providing a glimpse of just some of these.

While both conferences involved a virtual aspect, re-elected their leader and opened their doors to opposition parties, who also seem to recognise that third place in the August polls is likely to mean very little, the similarities appear to end there.

The UPND meeting reportedly saw the participation of 5.28 million Zambians, online and in person. The 70 members of the National Management Committee (NMC) were appointed in line with 204,050 votes cast by 2,915 party delegates across the country.

Voting was overseen by the chair of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), Judith Mulenga, to ensure that the elections met the requirement for intra-party elections as required by the constitution. While Hichilema was unopposed for the position of party president, several other positions were contested including that of National Chairperson. It was a close contest with Mutale Nalumango narrowly beating her rival Patrick Mucheleka by just 31 votes.

Fast forward to the PF’s assembly this weekend. With no positions contested there was little point in voting and all 54 members of the party’s Central Committee were therefore re-appointed unopposed. In fact, President Lungu reportedly handpicked the members, which were then simply approved.

Another difference was the international representation at the events. While many foreign nations choose to stay away from partisan displays of support the Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Li Jie attended the PF event on behalf of the Chinese People’s Communist Party. Russia’s Community Party was also in attendance.