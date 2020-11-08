By Edward Roy Makayi.

PF WANTED BILL 10 BECAUSE WITHOUT IT PRESIDENT EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU IS ONLY ELIGIBLE TO CONTEST AS A COUNCILOR NEXT YEAR OR BOBA TV PRESENTER ITS A PRESSURE HON TUTWA NGULUBE IS HAVING TO COME TO TERMS WITH THE FALL OF BILL 10-MAKAYI

Zambian Republican president His Excellency Dr Edgar C. Lungu according to the disciplinary new normal this is his last term as the republican president else next year the law only allows him to contest as a councilor, Mayor, MP or Boba TV presenter if he wants certainly not as a president.

So NCP surrogate of PF president called Mr Peter Chanda must stop making noise in threatening Zambians that the court shout cite all those commenting on the eligibility of the president next year because the law does not allow him and no one can be cited by anyone.

I wish I had energy to waste in responding fully to the NCP president but alas I need to address Kabwe Central Member of parliament Hon Tutwa Ngulube to save his energy and fuel moving from one radio station to another in searching for what will never come back. Bill 10 is gone wether Hon Ngulube screams in Rwandan voice this is Zambia him and the enter PF should learn to be good losers for once.

They wanted Bill 10 because without it president Lungu is only eligible to contest as a councilor. I officially endorse him for any ward in Chawama.

So Ba Tutwa Ngulube must first fulfill his naked walk to Zambians before he is allowed to comment anything about governance.

Issued by Edward Roy Makayi.

UPND YOUTH.

CIC PRESS TEAM