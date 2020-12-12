PF WANTS TO RIG ELECTIONS!

Brian chisanga write……Zambia work up

PF wants to rig the elections.This is very true.We can see that in their actions.They are acting dubiously.But you know what? They will lose despite their evil strategies.

Today the UPND had a press briefing about the major issues arising from issuance of NRCs and Voters cards and the Voter Registration process.We don’t understand why PF is this desperate.This shows how deadly the PF are and their plans they have for this nation. Are these the people we can trust again? Not at all.

We are demanding for NRC audit apart,from that we are requesting this process to be fair to accommodate everyone regardless of political affiliation.

Honestly,why should foreigners be given NRCs leaving Zambians out?This political nonsense should stop immediately. Maybe It is due to the tolerance from the opposition parties. We are too tolerant. We behave like we are not Zambians.Why should we let these thieves wash our faces while we we remain sleeping?

They say,when the wise are quiet,fools multiply and grow wings. We have lodged numerous complaints to the ECZ and the ministry of home affairs but to no avail.What we should understand is that we complain to our enemies who can’t listen to us. The best we can do is to invoke the spirit of belligerence in the people,so that they fight for what is right themselves.

Every Zambian should take the responsibility and protect this country no matter what it takes .

Are you telling me we can fail to stand up and speak in one voice? We are the majority.When we work together we can win.