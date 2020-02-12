By Sikaile Sikaile

Last month, I tweeted a video where President Edgar Lungu arrogantly said: and I quote “You voted us out, but here we and you shall continue languishing in poverty.”

After analyzing the video in question and what happened in 2015 and 2016 elections, it came to my senses that indeed PF think Zambia is now a chiefdom where they are an emperors.

Last year, in a tweet by Dora Siliya who plundered public resources under MMD and now stealing together with in the PF, she castigated UPND president Hakainde Hichilema, saying her party (PF) will not easily handover power in 2021 and the UPND leader thinks it will be that easy.

And last week, another disgruntled failure in Bownman Lusambo publicly announced that PF will not handover power to HH because they have just reached at a ‘level of enjoyment’.

In yesterday’s News Diggers’ front page, Mr Lungu is again on record of telling the nation that Zambians can vote him out, but he will not go anywhere.

It is now clear that President Lungu and his PF have sensed their exit from power but they are putting it straight to Zambians that they will not leave office, even if they will be democratically removed from office.

Fellow country men and women, these are serious threats to our national security and it is high time we all need to remind these PF leaders that Zambia belongs to all citizens and not only him and his surrogates.

These tyrannical threats if uncensored have the potential to cause chaos in the nation and I call upon all well-meaning Zambians to denounce this nonsense.

In addition, I am calling on all the International Community to closely monitor the happenings in Zambia and make sure that this dictatorship in Zambia is checked and checked now.

Zambians are dying of hunger and what makes them think they can continue to be at the helm of leadership when they have already proved that they don’t have the vision and what it takes to lead Zambia.

The International Community should keenly follow what is happening in Zambia before the power-thirsty PF leaders can advance in killing Zambians.

There is no doubt about it that the PF has speedily learnt all tyrannical skills from Yoweri Museveni of Uganda on how to suppress his people for them to continue in office even when people are suffering.

Zambia was founded on principles of democracy and we can’t afford to go through what Ugandans are going through under Museveni.

Sikaile Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist