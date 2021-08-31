PF WAS A SCAM; UPND CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE

There is a lot to be learnt from the politics that characterized the Patriotic Front (PF) and those that characterize the UPND administration.

1. For a very long time – we were all made to believe that Hakainde Hichilema was a Satanist and that he has never meant well for this great nation. I think we were strongly misled. That was just some form of bitter character assassination. The PF camp should forgive itself before, WE, Zambians; can sound trumpets 🎺 in forgiveness.

2. The PF administration thought it was irreplaceable and used every single of government departments as tools to pursue and perpetuate political party and personal interests. Well, the new dawn is putting this in shape.

3. The PF regime was a bitter regime that pretended to be devoid of tribalism and also pretended to be unifying this great nation when in fact it destroyed us. The UPND administration is teaching us true love, togetherness, forgiveness and unity.

4. The PF regime lacked focus and direction. The current regime is focused, determined and has direction. Us, Zambians, even feel as if we are being safely taken to the promised land. We are in safe hands.

5. From time immemorial, ZNBC has been used to advance the current regime’s agenda to the disadvantage of those in the opposition. However, the current regime is training ZNBC to be professional and entrepreneurial by covering each and every person that can pay to access its services.In fact ZNBC employees like police officers need some mental reformation. They need to understand that their role is not to hide the true state of things within the realm. They just need to operate lawfully and professionally even if they do not act in the best interest of the Orders from the powers that BE.

6. In the past POLICE OFFICERS together with the Public Order Act – were used by the PF as a tool to silence those with opposed views – but here we are, the new dawn is correcting everything. In all fairness – it might take long, but the truth is that police officers are now undergoing mental reformation. It is very (extremely) necessary that police officers should change their mindsets. They need to be professional and ought to be respected by all the citizens.

7. The PF regime orchestrated lawlessness, poverty, hatred, and laziness in this country. The current regime is focused on promoting the rule of law, political order and unity in this country. To this end – Zambia is likely to soon be one of the most developed and peaceful countries in Africa.

8. PF regime created an environment where it seemed legal to engage in corruption. All institutions created to fight all manners of corruption were suppressed and paralyzed. The current regime is saying 0 tolerance to corruption. If the country becomes corruption free, the gap between the rich and the poor will be lessened, service delivery will be lawful and efficient, national resources will not be misappropriated and the international community will be confident and open to deal with us.

9. We can also learn that politicians who see holding public positions as a way out of their personal problems have less regard for the general welfare of the public. On the other hand those who seek service and that alone for the general good of the public – are far much better. The examples include D. Trump and the late Magufuli.

10. HH is a disciplined leader who takes the basics of life very important. Basics such as family relationships, boyfriend girlfriend relationships, the need for basic needs to be available and affordable. Because of this trait, it won’t take long before he can unify this country. It won’t take long either to eradicate poverty.

11. The PF regime was so intimidating, arrogant, lacked confidence, full of braggadocio and wittingly stupendous. The current regime is confident of its roles and leadership. The current regime is hardworking. It is devoid of laziness. It has already created an environment where citizens whether in private or public sector, are inspired to work hard. The other camp was full of jokers whose pride was based on artificial developments at inflated costs.

Suffice it to simply say the outgoing regime was in fact not a regime. It was a scam 😂! It was a regime full of blackmail and it blindfolded a lot of us until our eyes were opened. If you disagree with this point, ka kwele aka pole kama light yaba zesco or ka tower kaba airtel🤷🏿‍♂️

All in all, the current regime is setting a very high standard of leadership in terms of quality in the delivery of services. If HH continues on this path, the UPND will remain in power for a very long time. The other camp has been sent into political oblivion.

Credit: Kaluba Bright