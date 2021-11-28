PF Fuel nkongole

By Nkonkomalimba Kapumpe

Traditionally Zambia has always bought fuel using credit, mostly through Banks in Zambia. The cost of fuel per year is $1. 2 billion. It’s a ka complex transaction. However, our concerns should not be the debt amounting to $727 million, but are all the invoices real?

There were too many PF aligned suppliers who must be rechecked due to their alleged criminality.

Not to defend PF, but you wanted them not to import fuel in the country because we were broke? We know the big mess caused by PF borrowing ,but how are you any different when you will borrow $5 billion in a year? It’s a fair question.

And let’s not scream like $727 million will kill us, already you have given out a contract of $50 million dollars kuli fertilizer to one person who is aligned to UPND, was it cash or credit? With oil and fertilizer such amounts are not that far fetched.

It’s like a new husband failing to perform in bed and blaming the previous boyfriends the wife has had. The woman can’t be happy, the woman accepted you and is now with you,unless you perform well then you can tease her “you see those were small boys”. We understand the problems but we want solutions, and not propaganda in order to increase fuel prices.

We are also waiting to see how you will give covid 19 response contracts. If it won’t be a Xmas bonaza for Upnd cadres…. If I am there then we will know it’s fair lol