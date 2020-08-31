The PF government weighs in on grabbing the Sun International Hotels among other companies opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema was involved in evaluation during privatisation.

Following a revelation by former Minister of Finance Edith Nawakwi that Hichilema commonly known as HH allegedly sold the Livingstone based multi million tour venture to himself, the PF says Government may repossess the companies.

In an article below published on the official PF Facebook page, lack of disclosure of interest by HH amounts to corruption according to the article will attract nationalisation.

NAWAKWI REVELATIONS MAY NULLIFY SALE OF CERTAIN STATE OWNED ENTERPRISES, PROMPT STATE TO NATIONALISE INDUSTRIES STOLEN

Forum for Democracy and Development(FDD) Edith Nawakwi has revealed that certain persons perpetrated extensive malpractices in the privatization programme carried out by the MMD government between 1993-2008.

Appearing on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview with Grevazio Zulu, Ms Nawakwi singled out Opposition Hakainde Hichilema as one of the key perpetrators of extensive abuse of the privatisation process.

She cited the example of the sale of Musio-O-Tunya Intercontinental Hotel, Rainbow Lodge and National Heritage Park as one such example.

She disclosed that Hichilema literally sold the entity to himself using the cover of Sun International Hotels.

From her revelations Sun International risk being nationalized on the clear case of corrupt practices in winning the bid, as well as non-declaration of interest by the Privatisation Negotiation Team Chairman, Hakainde Hichilema.

Zambia’s privatization programme was done under the IMF/World Bank regulations whose stringent guidelines forbade such acts of corruption as perpetrated by Mr. Hichilema.

Nawakwi also said Hichilema was the consultant of Anglo America in the sale of the Mines and today his political party had linked funding by the same entity.

TIMELINE OF SUN INTERNATIONAL BID AND INCLUSION OF HICHILEMA AS DIRECTOR OF THE HOTEL

Here is a timeline of events leading up to the sale of the Hotel.

23 JULY 1997

Bids for the Purchase of the Hotel are opened and Sun International is one of the 5 listed bidders

11 NOVEMBER 1997

Sun International Zambia Limited is incorporated in Zambia, and Hakainde Hichilema is listed as one of the Directors together with Chief Mukuni

The address on date of incorporation is listed as Mosi -O-Tunya Road, Livingstone.

4 MARCH 1998

Mosi -O-Tunya Intercontinental Hotel was offered to Sun International Zambia for the purchase price of $6.5m Dollars.

ZAMBIANS NEED ANSWERS TO THESE QUESTIONS

How could Hakainde Hichilema be the Chairman of the Negotiating Team and Be a Director of the Company they are negotiating with?

Should he have declared interest and recused himself from being Chairman of the Negotiating Team.?

Why did Hakainde Hichilema incorporate Sun International Zambia just after the Tender was opened and Sun International listed as the Preferred purchaser, did he know that he was going to award the bid to Sun International?

Most importantly, did he enter into an agreement with Sun International to offer them the Hotel and Game Park at a Reduced Price in exchange for being a Shareholder and Director in Sun International Hotel?