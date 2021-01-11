PF well-wishers bail out Lubinda, others

THE over 40 out of 64 former and some serving ministers who remained working after parliament dissolved in 2016 will today withdraw their appeal before court to reimburse the money they accrued after some well-wishers settled the funds on their behalf.

The constitutional Court had ordered the 64 ministers to return about k4.2 million they accrued collectively for three months.

The repayments ranged between about k55,000 and k62,000 per individual.

However, last week, 43 of those affected officials lodged an appeal in court to allow them to settle the money in monthly instalments of between k5,000 and k10,000.

But on Saturday, Patriotic Front (PF) secretary general Davies Mwila announced that all PF members who remained in office had their ‘debt’ settled by friends of the party.

Minister of Justice Given Lubinda, who is spokesperson of the 43 ministers, said there is no need to continue with the matter since the money has been paid.

Lubinda is happy that there are people who still appreciate the services the former and some serving ministers rendered after parliament dissolved in 2016.

“The lawyers have already been instructed to file a notice of withdrawal tomorrow(today) since there is nothing to be paid anymore.

“Ours is to thank the party and well-wishers for coming to our aid.

While others celebrated the court ruling because they wanted to see people suffer, it is good others recognised that we served this nation,” Lubinda said.

The minister regrets that some people derived pleasure in seeing some of the former and serving ministers struggle to return the money.

He said it would have been a struggle for some of the former leaders to reimburse the money because they are unemployed.

Lubinda said he can afford to pay the money, but that needed time to do so, hence his decision to stand with those who would have struggled to return it.

“Some people mocked me when I said I cannot afford to pay the money at once and I know they will still mock me.”

“I may have declared the assets that I have, but that does not mean that I have cash, no,” Lubinda said.

