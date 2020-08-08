PF WILL BE THE SHORTEST SERVING PARTY AFTER 2021 – KALABA

Democratic Party 2021 presidential candidate Harry Kalaba has predicted that the Patriotic Front, (PF) will break the record as the shortest serving government come 2021.

Kalaba, a former Minister of Foreign Affairs says this will be despite winning the majority of the recently held ward by-elections.

He says Zambians should not be hoodwinked into thinking that a by-election, reflects what will happen in a general election.

Kalaba recalls that as PF Campaign Manager for Bahati Constituency in 2010, the MMD won by-elections in the area, but lost the same about 10 months later in a general election.

However, PF National Chairman, Davis Chama says his party remains the people’s favourite because of its developmental agenda and citizens are willing to give another landslide victory.

Chama, who is also Defense Minister, Kalaba’s example is misplaced because the PF is not only winning in its strongholds, but in the opposition’s back yard also.