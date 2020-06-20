PF WILL COME BACK TO POWER IN 2021

By Ngolwa Chisambo.

I’m giving myself 3 predictions before August 2021. My 1st one today, 2nd one in

marriage

December and my 3rd and last one in June of next year; approximately 90 days before our elections.

Here’s a ‘fun fact’ to begin with ….. There’s NO such thing in the world as ’Free and Fair’ elections when it comes to national

politics.

Please note, I’ll be more than happy to be proven wrong in August 2021.

The incumbents have screwed up pretty badly and they know it! They fully understand the repercussions of losing power. A good number of them know they’d be thrown in jail cells with sealed doors; they are too crafty to let that happen. Their masterminds are having sleepless nights knowing the ground isn’t doing so well. They are constantly scheming on how they will make this work again…. they know it’s going to be a mammoth task. PF continues to become increasingly unpopular by the day people are fatigued by their failure to govern this nation. Opposition on the other hand is living a fairytale ….. they’ve already envisioned their ‘happy ending.’ Unlike the incumbents, opposition is actually very comfortable with the status quo. I’m sure they’ve already ordered their inauguration outfits for 2021. They believe the disgruntled majority will carry the day. In their minds, PF has screwed up so badly that there’s no way any sane person would vote for EL again. Opposition has made commendable efforts to expose governments shortcomings ….. people are unhappy, we NEED change. Opposition remains oblivious to certain facts that I won’t go into today.

My lst prediction is PF is coming back in 2021.

Side note: I’ve deliberately made this ist prediction BEFORE the Bill 10 outcome, and before any party conventions.

Let’s see how things unfold in the coming months… will my 2nd prediction change or stay the same? Time will tell