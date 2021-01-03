Lusaka Lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube has warned that the PF will find themselves mulimwamoneni (quagmire) if they insist on fielding President Edgar Lungu in the 2021 general elections.

And Mr Bwalya called for the dismal of Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo following the two shootings in Lusaka last week.

Speaking on the Hot Seat radio programme on Hot FM on Thursday, Mr. Bwalya insisted that President Lungu is ineligible to stand in 2021.

He warned that the PF will end up without a candidate if they stick with President Lungu’s candidacy.

Mr Bwalya said it is sad that President Lungu has allowed himself to be misled by individuals such as Brian Mundubile who he says has never argued a case in court.

He challenged President Lungu to personally take the case of his eligibility to Concourt and wait for its determination.

Mr Bwalya maintained that the Concourt never pronounced itself on President Lungu’s eligibility but merely addressed the issue of a term.

And Mr Bwalya says Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo should be removed from his position.

He has accused Mr Kampyongo of failure to reason properly hence resorting to the use to force against those who feel suppressed by the state.

Mr. Bwalya said too many lives have been lost at the hands of Mr Kampyongo and he should take responsibility for these deaths.

He has also opposed the recent reshuffles made by President Lungu in the Police Service saying the only solution would be to fire Mr. Kampyongo because he is the minister in charge of Police.