The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) party Secretary General Davies Mwila has said that the party will follow the guidelines of the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) requiring everyone standing for elective office to be in possession of a Grade 12 certificate or its equivalent.

Speaking at the party’s Lusaka Provincial Conference at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre yesterday, Mr Mwila said that only those who have the Grade 12 certificate.

Mr Mwila further said that the adoption of candidates to stand on the PF ticket will purely be on merit and that no one must be adopted on the basis of friendship, adding that those who were close to him and were using their proximity as a means for adoption will be disappointed as he does not want anyone to come to him and try to lure him to make a decision that will favour them.

Mr Mwila said all those who want to recontest their various positions on the party ticket will undergo a rigorous selection process as the party will not entertain those who did not work to the expectations of the people in their previous term.

He said those who did nothing in the previous five years will bid their positions farewell but that those who delivered will have nothing to worry about as they will still be re-adopted.