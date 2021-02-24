PF will have virtual general conference

PF secretary general Davies Mwila announced yesterday that the ruling party has started working on modalities to have its national conference virtually.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka yesterday, Mwila also insisted that only popular candidates would be adopted to contest on the ruling party ticket starting with President Edgar Lungu.

He said Central Committee had resolved to come up with new COVID-19 standing orders to facilitate the holding of both the National Council and General Conference virtually, with the prescribed number of delegates in line with party Constitution.

Mwila said the Central Committee resolved to continue living by its founding characteristic to ensure that the voices of the people rule.

“Therefore, the Central Committee resolved to go into the 2021 elections only with popular candidates at the grassroots; starting with His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu who is the grassroots preferred Presidential candidate,” Mwila said.

And Mwila disclosed that the forthcoming intra-party activities will be conducted under very strict adherence to Public Health Regulations, Guidelines and Certification concerning COVID-19.

He stated that in preparing for intra-party elections and being very mindful of the advent of the COVID-19; the Central Committee has resolved to come up with new COVID-19 standing orders to facilitate the holding of both the National Council and General Conference virtually, with the prescribed number of delegates in line with party Constitution.