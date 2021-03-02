PF WILL LIKELY WIN THE 2021 GENERAL ELECTIONS
NDC Spokesperson Saboi Imboela has admitted that the ruling Patriotic Front(PF) party will likely win both the Presidency and majority MPs in Parliament.
She admitted that the PF still had wide public good-will and the party has the best election strategists.
“If you have noticed, the PF wins elections in the last 24hrs – 48hrs after previously being discounted”.
Saboi who is a University of Zambia Lecturer said from what she has seen with her interaction with the Opposition, no party can beat or match the PF.
“No political party can beat the PF at grassroot strategy!”. She emphasized.
She was speaking when she appeared on Hot FM Radio
Ohooooooo!! There goes NDC’s spokesperson. Her heart is clearly no longer in the opposition NDC. She no longer believes in the NDC with or without CK. That leaves her believing without NDC or CK, PF cannot be kicked out. She is wrong.
OOOOOOO, THIS ONE ANOTHER LADY FROM NDC WHO IS EATING WITH BA PF. HOW MUCH DOLLARS HAVE YOU BEEN GIVEN DEAR BOMA? CAN YOU GIVE US SOME MONEY TOO AND AFTER YOU GIVE US WE CAN HELP YOU TO WIN THE ELECTION BY WISELY VOTING FORWARD WE GO TOGETHER?
Gone with wind.
she is no longer opposition.
Another hungry bootlicker mushanina bwali go to school bringing shame to the lozi’s