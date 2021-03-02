PF WILL LIKELY WIN THE 2021 GENERAL ELECTIONS

NDC Spokesperson Saboi Imboela has admitted that the ruling Patriotic Front(PF) party will likely win both the Presidency and majority MPs in Parliament.

She admitted that the PF still had wide public good-will and the party has the best election strategists.

“If you have noticed, the PF wins elections in the last 24hrs – 48hrs after previously being discounted”.

Saboi who is a University of Zambia Lecturer said from what she has seen with her interaction with the Opposition, no party can beat or match the PF.

“No political party can beat the PF at grassroot strategy!”. She emphasized.

She was speaking when she appeared on Hot FM Radio