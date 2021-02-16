By Daily Revelation Reporter

Former commerce minister Bob Sichinga has charged that PF will lose the same way former President Rupiah Banda lost elections in 2011.

Speaking to Daily Revelation, Sichinga said the former ruling party MMD was flashing money and other campaign materials just like PF was doing now, adding that history is about to repeat itself.

“If you may remember in 2011, when we were campaigning for the late Mr Sata (Michael) it was exactly the same. The MMD it was the same. They were flashing money and a lot of campaign materials. History is repeating itself. What then happened? The MMD lost,” he said.

“PF at the time had no money. Now it’s their turn to have the money and exactly what happened to Mr Rupiah Banda will happen to them as well.”

Sichinga added that the slogan of ‘Donchi kubeba’ will also affect them.

He further said PF were giving out money because they are unpopular and trying to buy their way.

And sichinga said it was common knowledge and not a secret that the amount of money being flashed by the PF was not legitimate.

He said none of the ministers, or other government officials earned the amount of money that they were flashing around.

Sichinga quoted the Auditor General’s (AGs) Report and the Financial Inteligince Centre (FIC) as some of the authentic and undisputed documents that have brought out unexplained transactions of money getting into people’s accounts in unclear circumstances under the PF regime.

He also said in his many years of practice as an accountant, seeing such phenomenon entails that the money being distributed is ill gotten money or stolen money which is not coming from their labours or properly earned.

Sichinga added that this is money being obtained by falsehoods.

He also cited corruption in the awards of contracts where those in the ruling party give each other contracts.

“That is the source of that money. And what happens is that an economy has a limited amount of value at any given point. So if that money is in the hands of PF cadres, PF ministers, PF officials, PF leadership most of it in their hands, there is little left for the others,” he said.

“Because there is a limited amount you can expect in the economy, you can’t have endless amount of money.”

Sichinga also there was information that President Edgar Lungu has instructed the Bank of Zambia(BoZ) to print more money and there was no refutal or rebuttal from him.

“Now we are hearing of reports that the Bank of Zambia has been instructed to print more money and we have not heard a refutal or rebut from the President, that he has instructed them to print money. If at all he has instructed them to print money, it will cause inflation,” he said.

Sichinga also said if more money is going to be printed, there will be too much money in circulation but only in a few hands who are PF.

“So that amount of money which will be printed, is not going to be circulated throughout the economy. It will be in few hands, who will then use part of it to pay voters and most of it, they keep to themselves,” he said.

Sichinga added that this would fuel the cost of living and inflation and that many would not afford these costs because the money would not be in their pockets but few individuals.

He said printing more money would further distort the whole economic activity because it’s not money that will be generating revenue or income. -Daily Revelation