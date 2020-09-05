By Nawa Dangote Chanda

PF WILL REGRET TIME BEING WASTED ON PLOTTING TO ARREST HAKAINDE HICHILEMA

I have noticed serious attacks on HH and all the attention our party the mighty PF has given to these issues hoping they score for us great.

I beg to differ in many ways than one colleagues. For those that may not know, the situation on the ground is subtle and if not handled properly we may be shocked as a party to lose to an underdog party next year which I don’t want to be the situation.

I know It’s not in most people to accept plain truth but truth be told as PF we need no time to play. We could have won elections in the past by basically aligning someone to be a satanist or tribalist but if we still think this is the way it will turn to be next year that by merely saying someone sold mines people will vote for us then let’s forget. Villages and most people in towns don’t even know what privatisation is; unless we want to start offering privatisation lessons to people henceforth.

People need clean water to drink, cheaper mealie meal, power, sugar, fuel, cooking oil and many more.

Yes we have built schools, roads, clinics etc and this is the time to give people more reason to vote for us. They have seen raods they have never seen and other infrastructure and now it the time to focus energy on showing how far we can deliver if given another mandate not attacking HH. We are giving him popularity we deserve in these desperate times.

My plea to our top leadership is for them to avoid attacking HH and concentrate on marketing our able leader and the party at large. Stop this thing of talking about HH because people will think indeed he can deliver more than us because of us spending sleepless nights on him.

Aspiring candidate for mayor of Lusaka city Nawa S Chanda 2021