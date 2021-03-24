Press statement from Gilbert Liswaniso.

23rd March 2021.

The PF will set Zambia on fire by arresting HH

We are tired of endless PF schemes to eliminate HH by all means possible so that he does not appear on the ballot in August 2021. This has been their long cherished and evil desire. We are tired of them! What kind of cowardice is this?

Can you let democracy work for heaven’s sake! If you are not sure of who is eligible in your party to stand for the polls in August, like many of your senior members have been whispering in dark corner meetings, don’t drag us in your little quarrels. Leave HH alone and let democracy, fairness and justice work, not jungle law.

Gassing and market fires, you tried to accuse HH, you failed. Privitization Commission of enquiry, you failed and now you want to put a peaceful country on fire over a Kalomo farm, which was decided upon by court. We will not accept that!

This time we are ready to meet your Police head on. They can’t be abducting and abusing citizens like it is a lawless country. We are ready to die for democracy and for our nation. Try to arrest HH for even one second, all our youths around the country will be willing to die defending him. Enough is enough!

Gilbert Liswaniso

National Youth Chairman

UPND