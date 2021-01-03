PF WILL USE TRIBALISM TO WIN THE GENERAL ELECTIONS – MWILA

Patriotic Front General has said that this year’s election will be crusual and the only way PF would emerge victorious in August is to champion tribalism before elections.

Speaking in Lusaka today, Honourable Davis Mwila revealed PF is ready to use tribalism to decampaign UPND and HH if they are playing because all Bembas and Easterners will vote for PF. He further said “UPND will be buried for good in this year’s General Elections because the people of Zambia still stand with PF”…I urge all Bembas and Easterners to support President Edgar Lungu just like the way Southerners, North westerners and Westerns’ support their god HH. “This year’s elections will be tough, the sooner we realise this the better. “Don’t get surprised when we resort to tribalism in order to win the polls”,.

-Zambia Eagle