PF WINS 10 OUT OF 15 BY ELECTIONS, GRABBING 8 SEATS FROM UPND IN THEIR STRONGHOLDS

Final results by ECZ

WESTERN PROVINCE, PF wins 5 out of 6

NANGWESHI ward, Sioma, PF 947:

UPND 469 NAKANYAA ward in Mongu,

PF 873:

UPND 633

3.LIMULUNGA ward in LIMULUNGA

UPND 1263

PF 1014

4.SITOYA Ward in LIMULUNGA,

PF wins

5: SILUMBU ward in Sesheke,

PF 362

UPND 267

6: IMUSHO ward in Sioma,

PF 388,

UPND 384

NORTH WESTERN , PF wins 3 out of 7

1.LOBUFU Ward in KASEMPA,

PF 305:

UPND 204

NYOKA Ward in KASEMPA,

PF 385:

UPND 310)

LITOYA Ward in Kabompo, PF 68

UPND 47)

4.CHAVUMA Central in Chavuma

UPND 893

PF 776

5.CHIKENGE Ward in Kabompo

UPND: 315

PF 223:

KABOMPO Ward in Kabompo,

UPND: 1256

PF: 596

7: MUNYAMBALA Ward in Mufumbwe,

UPND: 339

PF: 292,

LUAPULA, PF wins

KATETE ward in Chiengi,

PF 1178

UPND 686

CENTRAL, PF wins

CHIBALE Ward in Serenje,

PF 572

UPND 433