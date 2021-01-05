The Patriotic Front has scooped the Kaimbwe and Kamimba local government by elections in Kasempa and Lumezi districts respectively while the UPND has retained the Maramba seat by a small margin.

The PF has also grabbed the Loula ward of Liuwa constituency in Kalabo from the UPND. Kaimbwe and Loula ward seats were previously held by the UPND.

According to ZNBC’s Justine Kawisha who reports from Kaimbwe, PF candidate Kigan Shimikila beat his only rival Innocent Kakona of the UPND after polling 356 votes while Kakona polled 228 votes.

Meanwhile in Kamimba ward of Lumezi, the PF candidate polled 1,691 votes while UPND came second with a distant 558 votes and Narep got 186.

In Maramba ward, UPND’s Evans Sakala narrowly won with 578 votes while closest contender, Florence Samasumo of PF, put up a strong fight to get 468 votes, followed by NAREP’s Brian Siamuluwo who only polled 18 votes.