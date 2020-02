The governing Patriotic Front (PF) has won Chilubi constituency and three ward by-elections in Western province.

And PF has accused the opposition UPND of having induced ethnic voting on the people of Southern province.

The PF retained the Chilubi seat with a landslide victory though the opposition complained that they were blocked from campaigning the last five days to the poll day.

The results announced by Electoral Commission of Zambia petted Mulenga Fube as the dully elected member of Parliament for Chilubi.

Mulenga FUBE (PF) 16,653

Stanislaus CHELE (UPND) 4,858

Mark MAUNDU (PAC) 1016

Henry KALENGA (NDC) 1308

Charles KALABA (UPPZ) 279

Total votes cast 24,826

Rejected 712

And the PF has tossed the wining of the seat with three wards in Western province while pointing an accusing finger on the UPND in Southern province where the party lost to the opposition in Nachikungu ward of Kalomo district.

PF says despite the UPND leadership not campaigning they still scooped Nachikungu ward.

Addressing the press in Lusaka, Secretary General Davis Mwila said while other parts of the country people are able to vote for either the opposition or ruling party, it is not the case with Southern province.

Mwila says in Southern province there is no other party that can win election apart from UPND a situation he describes as unfortunate.

Below is the speech read by Mwila at the briefing:

Saturday 15th February 2020

STATEMENT BY PATRIOTIC FRONT SECRETARY GENERAL HON.DAVIES MWILA FOLLOWING PARLIAMENTARY BY ELECTIONS IN CHILUBI;AS WELL AS WARD BY ELECTIONS IN KAANDE WARD OF MONGU; LUKULU AND KAKWACHA WARD OF MITETE; AND NACHIKUNGU WARD OF KALOMO; HELD ON 13THFEBRUARY 2020

1. ACKNOWLEGEMENTS AND SALUTATIONS

MEMBERS OF THE PATRIOTIC FRONT CENTRAL COMMITTEE PRESENT

THE LEADERSHIP OF PATRIOTIC FRONT STRUCTURES,

MEMBERS OF THE PARTY

MEMBERS OF THE MEDIA FRATERNITY,

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN

I GREET YOU ALL IN THE NAME OF ONE ZAMBIA, ONE NATION!

FELLOW COMRADES AND THE MEDIA FRATERNITY;

ON THURSDAY, 13TH OF FEBRUARY 2020, PATRIOTIC FRONT WON GREAT VICTORIES ACROSS THE COUNTRY.

THE PF GREEN WAVE OF DEVELOPMENT CONTINUES TO SWEEP ACROSS THE NATION.

2. PATRIOTIC FRONT VICTORY IS A VICTORY OF TEAM WORK

FELLOW MEMBERS OF TEAM LUNGU AND OUR VALUED MEDIA COLLEAGUES;

A SWEEPING ELECTION VICTORY SUCH AS OURS IS IMPOSSIBLE WITHOUT TEAMWORK.

WE FIRST OF ALL GIVE GLORY AND HONOUR TO OUR LORD GOD ALMIGHTY.

WE THANK THE PEOPLE OF CHILUBI, MONGU LUKULU AND MITETE FOR CONTINUING TO EMBRACING PATROTIC FRONT, AS WE CONGRATULATE UPND FOR WINNING IN KALOMO WITHOUT BOTHERING TO CAMPAIGN.

NEVERTHELESS, WE WISH TO THANK THE PEOPLE OF KALOMO FOR AT LEAST CLOSING THE EVER DECREASING GAP IN SOUTHERN PROVINCE.

WE OWE A TREMENDOUS DEBT OF GRATITUDE TO OUR TEAM CAPTAIN AND CHIEF CAMPAIGNER – HIS EXCELLENCY PRESIDENT EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU, WHO HIMSELF IS OUR FLAGSHIP ELECTORAL PRODUCT.

HIS LEADERSHIP QUALITIES, CHARACTER AND TRACK RECORD ARE FAR MORE SUPERIOR AND MARKETABLE THAN THE PEACE THREATENING AND ANARCHY RAISING PRODUCTS THAT THE OPPOSITION HAVE TO OFFER.

LET ME PAY GLOWING TRIBUTE TO OUR CAMPAIGN MANAGERS – HON DR. CHITALU CHILUFYA, HON BRIAN MUNDUBILE, HON GEOFREY BWALYA MWAMBA (GBM) AND THE PROVINCIAL LEADERSHIP IN WESTERN PROVINCE AND ALL COMRADES TOO NUMEROUS TO MENTION. YOU WORKED AS A TEAM AND YOUR DEDICATION TO DUTY HAS DELIVERED THESE VICTORIES.

OUR CAMPAIGN TEAMS IN CHILUBI, MONGU, LUKULU, MITETE AND KALOMO; TOGETHER WITH OUR PROVINCIAL STRUCTURES AND ALL OUR AGENTS IN THE RESPECTIVE PROVINCES WHO DID SO MAGNIFICENTLY, REQUIRE SPECIAL MENTION- WE SALUTE THEM AND THEIR TEAM SPIRIT.

3. PATRIOTIC FRONT CHILUBI CONSTITUENCY VICTORY

VICTORIOUS COMRADES:

OUR OVERWHELMING VICTORY IN CHILUBI IS A VICTORY IN HONOUR OF THE FOND MEMORY OF THE LATE MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT FOR THE CONSTITUENCY; HONOURABLE ROSARIA FUNDANGA…MAY HER SOUL REST IN PEACE.

THE CHILUBI VICTORY IS ALSO A DECISIVE VICTORY FOR LOYALTY AND DEVOTION.

FURTHERMORE, IT IS A DECISIVE VICTORY FOR THE UNENDING LOYALTY OF THE PEOPLE OF CHILUBI TO PF;

IT IS SIMILARLY A RESOUNDING VICTORY FOR OUR UNENDING DEVOTION TO THE PEOPLE OF CHILUBI.

TO THE PEOPLE OF CHILUBI WE SAY TWATOTELA MUKWAI…EPASHILI PAKULEKA!

4. PATRIOTIC FRONT VICTORIES IN KAANDE WARD OF MONGU CENTRAL, LUKULU AND KAKWACHA WARD OF MITETE

FELLOW MEMBERS OF TEAM LUNGU.

OUR EMPHATIC VICTORIES IN KAANDE WARD OF MONGU CENTRAL, LUKULU AND KAKWACHA WARD OF MITETE ARE VICTORIES OF DEVELOPMENT OVER DECEIT.

THESE ARE ALSO VICTORIES OF THE VALIANT OVER THE VIOLENT.

WE ONCE AGAIN CONDEMN THE UPND VIOLENCE THAT RESULTED IN THE DESTRUCTION OF GOVERNMENT PROPERTY BELONGING TO MINISTRY OF EDUCATION.

WE FURTHER DENOUNCE UPND’S OWN RESULTANT CARELESSNESS THAT ENDED UP IN THE SAD AND UNFORTUNATE LOSS OF LIFE OF TWO OF THEIR CADRES, IN AN UNNECESSARY ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT WHEN THEY WERE PART OF A POINTLESS HIGH SPEED CONVOY.

NO MATTER HOW VIOLENT THEY RESOLVE TO BECOME, THE OPPOSITION CANNOT STOP THE VIGOROUS YET PEACEFUL MOMENTUM OF PF IN WESTERN PROVINCE.

THERE IS A WIND BLOWING ACROSS WESTERN PROVINCE REPLACING THE BACKWARD AGENDA OF THE OPPOSITION, WITH THE DEVELOPMENT AGENDA OF PF.

IT IS PART A WIND OF A BIGGER WIND OF CHANGE BLOWING SWEEPING ACROSS FORMER OPPOSITION STRONGHOLDS THROUGH OUT THE COUNTRY AND IT IS A FORETASTE OF WHAT IS TO COME IN 2021.

AT THE END OF THE DAY, IT IS THE PF INCLUSIVE AGENDA FOR ALL; CONQUERING THE NARROW OPPOSITION AGENDA OF ONE MAN.

TO THE PEOPLE OF MONGU CENTRAL, LUKULU AND THE WHOLE OF WESTERN PROVINCE WE ARE VERY GRATEFUL AND WE ONCE AGAIN SAY: LUI-TU-MEZI AHULU!

5. PF VICTORY FOR GENDER SENSITIVITY IN NACHIKUNGU WARD OF KALOMO DISTRICT

ONCE AGAIN THE OPPOSITION RETAINED A SEAT IN THIS AREA BY A SIGNIFICANTLY LARGE MARGIN WITHOUT EVEN BOTHERING TO CAMPAIGN, WHILE OUR CANDIDATE AND CAMPAIGN TEAM EXERTED A LOT OF EFFORT.

THIS IS TYPICAL OF HOW THE ETHNIC BLOCK VOTING ENCOURAGED BY THE UPND IS DETRIMENTAL TO DEVELOPMENT AND NATIONAL UNITY.

WHILE THE OPPOSITION FROM TIME TO TIME WINS A FEW SEATS IN RULING PARTY STRONGHOLDS, NO POLITICAL PARTY OR CANDIDATE HAS EVER WON ANY ELECTION WHETHER AT WARD, CONSTITUENCY OR PRESIDENTIAL LEVEL IN THE OPPOSITION LEADER’S REGION.

THE VOTING PATTERNS IN THIS PART OF OUR COUNTRY HAVE PREDICTABLY BEEN FOCUSED ALONG TRIBAL LINES AND ETHNIC ALLEGIANCES. IT NEDDS INTROSPECTION BY UPND AND ITS LEADER.

IT IS INCRIMINATING ON THE PART OF UPND THAT WHILE THEY CAMPAIGN AND SEEK VOTES IN OTHER PARTS OF THE COUNTRY AND SOMETIMES WIN, THEY DO NOT BOTHER TO CAMPAIGN IN WHAT THEIR LEADER CONSIDERS HIS “HOMELAND” AND THEY NEVER LOSE.

THIS IMBALANCE AND REGIONALLY INCLINED VOTE DISCRIMINATION HAS TO BE BOLDLY ADDRESSED.

IT IS EXCESSIVE ATTACHMENT TO A PARTICULAR PARTY INFLUENCED BY TRIBE WHICH MUST BE CHALLENGED BY ALL RIGHT THINKING ZAMBIANS.

HOWEVER ALTHOUGH THE OPPOSITION MAY APPEAR TO HAVE CONTINUED ITS ETHNIC STRANGLEHOLD, WE ARE PROUD TO HAVE SCORED OUR OWN KIND OF VICTORY. A VICTORY FOR GENDER EQUITY.

WE ARE THE ONLY GENDER SENSITIVE PARTY TO HAVE FIELDED A FEMALE CANDIDATE IN MABLE MUNSAKA.

WE WISH TO CONGRATULATE HER FOR HER BRAVE STANCE IN SUPPORTING THE DEVELOPMENT ORIENTED PF IN CIRCUMSTANCES WHERE IT IS NOT EASY TO DO SO, GIVEN THE NEGATIVE REPRISALS COMMONLY ASSOCIATED WITH DOING SO IN THIS OPPOSITION STRANGLEHOLD.

SHE DID US PROUD!

OUR SPECIAL MESSAGE TO SOUTHERN PROVINCE – PF IS YOUR RELIABLE PARTNER IN DEVELOPMENT WITHOUT LEAVING ANYONE BEHIND. EMBRACE OUR MESSAGE OF DEVELOPMENT FOR THE SAKE OF TODAY AND TOMORROW.

6. WE CALL OUT THE ESCALATING DESPERATION OF THE OPPOSITION

Compatriots and Members of the Press:

HAVING REALISED THEY WERE GOING TO LOSE IN CHILUBI; THE OPPOSITION DELIBERATELY ALTERED THEIR PRE-APPROVED AND EARLIER CONFIRMED CAMPAIGN SCHEDULES, JUST SO THAT THEY COULD COLLIDE WITH THE CAMPAIGN SCHEDULE OF THE HEAD OF STATE.

THEY SHAMELESSLY DID THIS WITH A VIEW TO PROVOKING A BLOODBATH AND DESTABILISING CHILUBI.

THE ULTIMATE OBJECTIVE WAS TO HAVE THE ELECTIONS CANCELED OR POSTPONED.

CLEARLY THE OPPOSITION WERE INTENT ON COMPROMISING PRESIDENTIAL SECURITY IN ORDER TO SPARK VIOLENT CONFUSION LIKE THEY DID IN THE MONGU MOTORCADE SAGA AND IN KAOMA NOT SO LONG AGO.

THEIR ATTEMPTS TO TWIST SITUATIONS FOR POLITICAL EXPEDIENCE AND TO MANIPULATE PUBLIC SYMPATHY BY DELIBERATELY PROVOKING STATE SECURITY IS THE WORK OF DESPERATELY UNSTABLE MINDS.

WE THEREFORE CALL OUT UPND’S DESPERATION; THE MAJORITY OF ZAMBIANS WILL CONTINUE TO SHAME THEM AND TO SHAME THEIR DESPERATE WORDS AND THEIR DESPERATE DEEDS BY CONTINUOSLY REJECTING THEM THROUGH THE BALLOT.

THEY HAVE BEEN SHAMED IN CHILUBI AND SHAMED IN WESTERN PROVINCE; AND THEY SHALL ALSO BE SIGNIFICANTLY SHAMED EVEN IN SOUTHERN PROVINCE AS WE HEAD TOWARDS 2021.

NO AMOUNT OF PROVOCATION TO DISTURB THE PEACE AND CREATE TENSE SITUATIONS BY THE OPPOSITION IN THE COUNTRY SHALL SUCCEED.

THE CHILUBI CONSTITUENCY VICTORY REFLECTS THE STEADFAST COMMITMENT OF THE GRASSROOTS IN PF STRONGHOLDS AND IT REFLECTS THE OVERALL POSITIVE OUTCOME IN 2021.

7. FINALLY

COMRADES,

AS I CONCLUDE I WISH TO CONGRATULATE ALL OUR PARTY’S WINNING CANDIDATES.

WE WISH TO FURTHER REMIND THEM THAT WINNING AN ELECTION IS A WONDERFUL THING, BUT IT IS ONLY THE BEGINNING TO THE VITAL BUSINESS OF GOVERNING.

THERE IS THEREFORE NO TIME FOR A HONEY MOON AND THERE IS NO TIME TO RELAX.

THERE IS ONLY TIME TO GEAR UP AND HIT THE GROUND RUNNING IN ORDER TO EFFECTIVELY SERVE THE PEOPLE IN YOUR RESPECTIVE AREAS.

YOUR GUIDE IS THE TRANSFORMATIONAL AGENDA OF THE PF MANIFESTO AND YOUR GOAL IS TO BE A CATALYST IN THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE SEVENTH NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT PLAN AND VISION 2030.

YOURS IS TO ENSURE THAT OUR WORKS SPEAK FOR US, AS WE INTENSIFY THE PEOPLE OF ZAMBIA’S CAMPAIGN TO RE-ELECT HIS EXCELLENCY PRESIDENT EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU AND THE PATRIOTIC FRONT IN 2021.

VIVA PEACEFUL ZAMBIA! VIVA PROGRESSIVE PF! ALUTA CONTINUA!

I THANK YOU.