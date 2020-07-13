PF Women Demand Apology From Mweetwa

JULY 13, 2020

Lusaka Province PF Women have demanded for an apology from UPND Choma Central Member of Parliament Cornelius Mweetwa for the derogatory remarks against Vice President Inonge Wina.

The PF women have also appealed to Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini to act against Mr. Mweetwa.

Lusaka Province PF Vice Chairlady Chilando Chitangala says the behavior of Mr. Mweetwa is demeaning to the women who are fighting for more representation in Parliament through Constitutional Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019.

Ms Chitangala was speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka today.

She has appealed to women movements to join in condemning Mr. Mweetwa’s behavior against the Vice President.