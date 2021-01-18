PF Woos Ex-members to Return, Reconcile

….they shouldn’t think that people will laugh at them – it is the party that needs them because their services are very important says the ruling party’s Deputy National Chairperson.

ALL members who left the Patriotic Front (PF) because of frustration must return because the party needs their services, PF Deputy National Chairperson Hon Davies Chama has said.

Hon Chama says some people might have left the ruling party because of differences they had with fellow members or were misinformed.

He said in an interview on Saturday that it was time to reconcile with all former members for the PF to grow.

Hon Chama said as the country was going towards the general elections, the PF needed more people to join because winning elections was about numbers.

“We cannot ignore our members who left, we need to ensure that they come back because their services are critical in winning the elections,” he said.

“A number of our members have left the party because of various circumstances. Others left because of frustration, they were frustrated maybe because some things were done in the way they didn’t expect. Others left the party because they had differences or misinformed.”

Hon Chama, who is also Defence Minister, implored the PF leadership to ensure that more people especially from the opposition joined the party.

“They shouldn’t think people will laugh at them, it is the party that wants them because their services are very important. What we need to do is that, we need to attract more people from MMD, UPND, FDD and many other opposition political parties,” said Hon Chama.

“Politics is about numbers and as we are going towards elections, we need a good number of people joining the party.” Source: Daily Nation