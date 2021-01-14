PF YOUTHS IN KITWE WASHING DEAD BODIES TO SURVIVE

WE, the UPND Youths countrywide sympathize with Patriot Front (PF) youths who have resorted to washing dead bodies at Kitwe Central Hospital as a means of survival.

It is shocking that President Edgar Lungu who was on the Copperbelt last week on a three day working visit could not address the plight of unemployed youths on the Copperbelt.

We have noted with sadness that four (4) groups of PF youths comprising ten (10) members each, have resorted to washing dead bodies for K80 at Kitwe Central Hospital which is in direct conflict with the hospital regulations and set COVID-19 measures.

The amount of money Mr Lungu wasted in allowances for his security detail and additional Police brought in to frustrate our party President, Hakainde Hichilema could have gone a long way to help mitigate some of the pressing challenges that Copperbelt youths are faced with.

How can PF youths in Kitwe resort to washing dead bodies in conflict with hopital regulations when Mr Lungu brags of having empowered youths on the Copperbelt?

Obviously, Mr Lungu does not have a message of hope for the Zambian youth. But Mr Hichilema has a bueprint which includes women and youths in the economic prosperity of Zambia.

As UPND youths, we are not surprised that Mr Lungu who is praised for having Kasaka kandalama (bag of money) cares the least about the Zambian youth unless the select PF youths enganged in championing political violence or used as fronts in corruption as Tender-preneurs.

We demand for the immediate withdrawal of all the PF youths from Kitwe Central Hospital mortuary and engage them in more viable projects instead of letting them fight with hospital regulations over K80s for a dead body.

The dead deserve a dignified send-off, PF youths should not turn the mortuary into a battle ground for money. The Social Contract or the *Ronald Manega Innitiative* which Mr Hichilema signed publicly is a sure answer to the social and economic development of the Zambian youths.

Issued by: Gilbert Liswaniso

UPND DEPUTY NATIONAL YOUTH CHAIRMAN -POLITICS