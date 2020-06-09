By Watch Reporter

Some Patriotic Front (PF) youths led by Chipangali ward Councilor Kennedy Shumba have passed a vote of no confidence in the leadership of their Provincial Chairman Andrew Lubusha.

Speaking to journalists after addressing the youths in Chipata, Monday, Shumba accused Lubusha of interfering in the operations and mobilization programs of the Provincial Youth wing.

Shumba said that the Lubusha has been against the formation of new party structures by Provincial Youth Chairman Emmanuel Jay Banda in strategic areas and institutions such as bus stations and public institutions of Higher Learning.

He said the Provincial Chairman who is also a Member of the Central Committee has failed to visit districts to mobilise the party since the last year’s intra-party elections stating that he has been against the efforts made by the Provincial Youth League which is currently going round the province for party mobilisation and youth empowerments.

According to a letter addressed to PF party president Edgar Lungu signed by Kennedy Shumba calls for the immediate removal of Lubusha as Provincial Chairman and Member of the Central Committee.

But when contacted for a Comment, Eastern Province PF Chairperson Andrew Lubusha has rubbished the petition stating that the party will not be compelled to do anything illegal to please some individuals.

Lubusha described Shumba as a hired gun and a disgruntled person whose aim is just to frustrate the efforts of senior party leaders.

He said the Provincial leadership has a bigger responsibility of mobilizing and uniting the party ahead of 2021 General Elections.