PF YOUTHS PAY A COURTESY CALL ON UPND NATIONAL YOUTH LEADER LISWANISO

Ruling Patriotic Front National Youth Chairperson, Hon Kelvin Sampa led a group of youths to visit UPND National Youth Vice Chair Gilbert Liswaniso at his residence.

Mr. Liswaniso has been unwell and the team used the opportunity to pray and gave him a word of encouragement and comfort