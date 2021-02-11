PF C/BELT MOBILIZATION COMMITTEE MEMBER JOHN KANGWA & 50 OTHERS DEFECT FROM THE RULING PF TO JOIN UPND IN KITWE DISTRICT

Patriotic Front PF copperbelt mobilization committee member Mr John Kangwa and 50 other members have this afternoon defected from the ruling party to join the ever growing UPND in kitwe district, at the copperbelt – kitwe secretariat.

Speaking during the defection event, the former copperbelt PF mobilization committee member Mr John Kangwa said he has tendered his resignation as member of the patriotic front PF mobilization committee on the copperbelt and join the progressive United Party For National Development UPND headed by the incoming republican president of Zambia Mr Hakahinde Hichilema.

Mr Kangwa said his decision to leave the PF has been an easy one due to the reckless leadership married with unprecedented corruption, rising unemployment, high cost of living and sustained depreciation of the kwacha, and the general lack of economic direction our country faces.

The former PF copperbelt mobilization committee member also added that the poverty levels particularly here on the copperbelt have continued to rise for our people while those who hold political positions and their associates become richer at the expense of tax payers through illegalities.

He further said I have left PF because I realized it’s our collective responsibility for us as citizens to defend our country’s future and that of the generations to come. He added that despite everything being said against president Hakahinde Hichilema by PF suponserred surrogates, he still remain the only hope and help for majority poor Zambians who have been subjected in abject poverty due to poor leadership by the PF government.

Speaking at the same event, UPND Kitwe District Chairman Mr Elvis Nkandu welcomed the former PF copperbelt mobilization committee member Mr John Kangwa and 50 others as he described their decision as timely.

He said the former PF copperbelt mobilization committee member Mr John Kangwa is a good additional to the party in the district as well the province at large, and that he will be given a platform to fully utilize his capabilities for the benefit of the party.

Meanwhile, the Kitwe District Chairman Mr Elvis Nkandu also took time to unearth an evil scheme by PF to switch off power in some parts of the country starting on sunday to disturb the UPND general assembly slated for 14th of this month.

He said some good friends in the office of the president have tipped us that the PF have planned to disturb the UPND general assembly by switching off some generators at the low kafue gorge power plant, but baloba ilyauma.

Mr Nkandu also said the anticipation of PF to see confusion and division before, during and after the general assembly is wishful thinking as we are very intact and we are determined to come out more stronger and united.

By:

*Cde Emmanuel Mwansa*

*Kitwe District IPS In Charge Of Media*