PF’S ADDICTION TO SONGS

The PF has released a new song done by Chanda na Kay, they think the popularity of the duo can resuscitate their fortunes and hoodwink Zambians into voting for them, but it won’t work.

Zambians want economic results, the PF has destroyed the economy, Zambians want to see the dollar at K6.4 where Lungu found it, not at K21 where he’s taken it, Zambians want fuel at K9 where Lungu found it which is what our friends across the border in Botswana and Namibia are paying, not K18 where Lungu has taken it.

Zambians want an end to loadshedding, an end to political violence, an end to police brutality, an end to hyper inflation and a high cost of living, an end to extreme borrowing, full restoration of human and political rights and a complete end to corruption.

These here are the metrics that Lungu will be judged upon by the vast majority of right thinking Zambians.

We will not be swayed by silly songs. -NDC