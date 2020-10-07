PF’S BINWELL MPUNDU TO BE ARRESTED TODAY.

By George Lemba

Former PF Kitwe DC is the next minutes going to be questioned over his parliamentary ambitions by the police as instructed by Edgar Lungu and his PF.

Mpundu writes below…

Good morning family and friends. This morning the 7th of October 2020 at 9hrs I have been summoned by the police to appear at the Kitwe district headquarters for the alleged case of unlawful assembly.

I just want to appeal to you all not to worry as this is simply a journey and I like to call it the political process.

Your faithful servant

Binwell Chansa Mpundu