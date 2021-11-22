PF’S Bizwell Mutale demands for the immediate return of motor vehicles procured for the campaigns including the immediate accountability of money mobilized for the the campaigns.
According to him, the mobilized resources did not reach to Provincial and District officials but was pocketed by senior PF officials.
This is contained in a letter of demand written to the party’s Deputy Secretary General Nixon Chilangwa and copied to party president Edgar Lungu
State property even.
Return them so that they can be used to help the poorest in rural Zambia.
While at it, please return all stolen assets and money from markets and bus stops.