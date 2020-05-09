Two United Party for National Development (UPND) councillors have exposed a scheme in which the PF has gone on rampage buying off UPND councillors.

This came to light Friday afternoon when Nseluka ward councillor, Kizito Hamusenku of Monze, Southern province and Lyamba Imbuwa of Namengo ward in Western province made an expose in which they narrated how they were forced to resign from the UPND to join the PF.

In making the expose, Mr Imbuwa stated that he received a strange phone call on the 5th of this month, from an unknown phone number while in Chipata, Eastern province and that he was shocked to learn that reknowned Zambian artist, Spuki Mulemwa had been sent to buy him off to the PF.

He stated that upon reaching Mongu, he was bundled into a cab that took him to a named Lodge where he was offered K30, 000 after which he was asked to resign from the UPND to join the PF.

“I received a phone call on 5th May from an unknown number while I was in Chipata, Eastern province where I had gone to see my father asking me when I would return back to Mongu. When I went back to Mongu, I met a man who introduced himself as Mulemwa. After meeting him, he took me to a named hotel where he produced some documents in which I was to append my signature that I had ditched the UPND to join the PF,” he said.

He said that he was told that his ward had remained poor because of belonging to the opposition after he enquired why he was made to sign a resignation letter against his will.

“When I asked them why they had taken me to a place without my will to ask me to resign, they told me that my ward had remained underdeveloped because I was from the opposition. When I signed the letter, they gave me K30, 000. After I woke up the following morning, I decided to visit the Mayor’s office whom I asked to help me take back the money,” he narrated.

And welcoming back the two at the party Secretariat, this afternoon, UPND Elections Chairman Mr Garry Nkombo charged that the continuous misbehaviour and misconduct of buying opposition councillors was worrisome.

Mr Nkombo, has since called on the remaining 6 councillors who had resigned to emulate their counterparts and save the Zambian people from unnecessary by-elections and political violence.

Mr Nkombo also warned the councillors who are being bought that the UPND would, once in Government, revoke their employment.

“We are aware that most of the councillors that are being bought are being employed in the civil service We know of a Mr Musa Mukaniwa from Western province who has been sent to Northwestern province and employed as a fire fighter. We also know of Kalaluka Mubika who has been sent to Chingola and employed as a fire engine driver,” he said.

Yesterday, Nangwenya area councillor, Sililo Muuka of Sioma district decided to rescind his earlier decision and rejoined the party.

Mr Nkombo has since called on all UPND councillors to remain stead fast and persevere during the remaining one year, stating that better things were on the way.

*(c) UPND MEDIA TEAM*