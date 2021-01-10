while you are suffering,people in PF are enjoying..

PF’S CHIZA GONDWE BUYS A ROLLS ROYCE

After winning a $1million tender to supply the Judiciary with 46 vehicles, Sarago General Dealers proprietor, Chiza Gondwe has bought himself a Rolls Royce Wraith.

The Judiciary received strong social-media criticism when it awarded Gondwe the tender beating official dealers such as Toyota Zambia and Southern Cross Motors.

Gondwe owns a Car Wash in Kabwata and a vehicle supply company that has business with banks that sell-on-lease vehicles to their clients.

In October, Gondwe was awarded the contract worth $1,012,000.00 to supply 46, 4×4 vehicles in a period of four weeks.

Gondwe seems to have splashed his profits from the tender by purchasing the Rolls Royce Wraith, an ultra luxury vehicle that can be seen parked at his fitment centre in Kabwata.