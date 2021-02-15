NEOLIBERAL capitalism is not and will never be a solution to Zambia’s predicament, says Socialist Party aspiring Nkana Constituency member of parliament Faston Mwale.

He says the PF’s fate is sealed because if ever the PF has delivered, it has delivered to the few in the top leadership circles of government stressing that, “None of the ministers today can claim to be representing the people. The consequences of betrayal must haunt them every inch of the way up to the gates of the polling booths”.

Mwale said enough lessons had been learnt.

He said the Patriotic Front was ushered into power in the aftermath of a ruinous neoliberal economic order that had ravaged lives and livelihoods of the masses.

Mwale said in the wake of the neoliberal capitalist policies of the MMD, corruption, abuse, waste and open pillaging of common resources by the ruling parasitic elite became a familiar and constant feature in governance.

He said the destructive capitalist policies pursued by the MMD led to a massive shrinkage of employment opportunities both in the private and public sectors, while the country’s education and health systems virtually collapsed.

Mwale said poverty escalated, hunger increased, life expectancy declined, the cleavage between the rich and the struggling masses increased phenomenally.

“Flung into a milieu of uncertainty, the masses rose in numbers to support the rallying call for ‘lower taxes and more money in your pockets’ a battle cry that spontaneously spread like bushfire in late October. The socialist approach attended by a strong stress on the promotion of working-class interests endeared the Patriotic Front to people from varied and diverse socio-cultural, political and economic settings,” he recalled. “In a rare feat of valor, the masses rallied behind Mr [Michael] Sata and delivered victory to the PF in a historic election stunt held in September 2011. Be that as it may, the unfortunate demise of Mr Sata had dealt a hard blow to the nation. For many, it was weighty enough to come to terms with the death of Mr Sata on 28th October 2014. The mood of optimism captured at Sata’s election victory was somewhat flung into limbo. His passing did not only carve a void in the leadership of the Patriotic Front but in the nation too.”

He said true to people’s fears and anxieties, the leadership that emerged after Sata’s demise had been problematic.

“From day one, the cancer of betrayal set in. The path to socialist consciousness as promulgated in the pages of the PF manifesto came to a definitive end. The spectre of neoliberal capitalism has been restored in the most atrocious of ways. Under the spell of ‘uubomba mwi bala; alya mwi bala,’ maxim, Zambians have seen the worst forms of corruption ever imagined in the country’s history,” Mwale said. “This highly perverse disorder has permeated all layers of government. Corruption, abuse, waste, sheer incompetence, and wanton looting of state resources by a parasitic ruling class is the bane of our predicament today.”

Mwale said as things currently stand, it was not difficult to forecast the exact political direction of the Patriotic Front.

He said the party was headed for exit from government on August 12 and this fate was sealed.

Mwale said the money they were throwing around, the mealie meal, groceries, fake and unstructured empowerment schemes which desperate elements are using to delude the people, will not reverse the tide of change.

“The pervasive sense of disappointment with the character of the Patriotic Front, its loss of direction and the slippage from its historical mission, which mission I have always understood to be to liberate the masses from poverty, social exclusion, discrimination, exploitation, oppression and to win for them basic rights, human dignity and a measure of control over their own lives and resources,” he said. “Pitifully, the PF has failed to deliver on its promises. If ever the PF has delivered, it has delivered to the few in the top leadership circles of government. None of the ministers today can claim to be representing the people. The consequences of betrayal must haunt them every inch of the way up to the gates of the polling booths.”

Mwale said as the country edges closer to the election date, a central topic of discussion doing the rounds in social circles was about a new beginning, a new socio-political and economic order.

He said the issue of removing the PF from government was a settled issue.

Mwale said a time had arrived for a leadership that was of the people, by the people and for the people to take lead.

“Conversely, a leadership that is disconnected from the people’s daily struggles for food, shelter, water, better sanitation, health, education and all necessities that are required for a decent living must be red carded,” he said.

He said the Zambian masses had suffered long enough, but it was possible to entrench a system that guarantees the highest possibility of an all-round development.

Mwale said the only logical option for the Zambian masses was to unite under the Socialist Party, win political power and secure justice, equity and peace for themselves as well as for future generations to come.

“Enough lessons have been learnt. Neoliberal capitalism is not and will never ever be a solution to our predicament. We should not persist in error,” said Mwale.