PF’S HH WITCH HUNT USING NAWAKWI WON’T WORK. STOP TAKING ZAMBIANS FOR GRANTED. 2021 FIRE WILL BURN YOU

It is not a surprise to see PF talking about the privatization program which MMD government in 1992 made law simply because they want to draw away attention of their failures to govern from the citizens. Today à desperate Edith Nawakwi is busy telling the nation lies over the privatization process because she has been offered be a running mate for the Presidential PF candidate.

We have seen how PF has used the courts and ACC to clear corrupt officials, today they want to talk about HH.

The privatization program was an MMD agenda where Nawakwi was in the forefront.

PF and lungu are dead scared of HH to the point where even Zambians can see that.

Dora Siliya wants to talk about corruption, let us remind of her of her involvement in acquiring of the radar system at the airport in a dubious way let us remind her of the 48 houses, let us remind her of the the 40 million dollar over priced fire engines! Is that not PF corruption, Edith Nawakwi wants to waffle but let her tell the nation of her involvement in Carlington maize scandal where Zambia lost billions.

What we are seeing is a lask kick of a dying horse, touch HH and you will see the full wrath of many Zambians who are tired of this nonsense. Our people want a leadership that is honest, transparent and able to govern. Stop playing with fire,yes you have failed but now you are taking us Zambians for granted.