By Chilufya Tayali

PF’s INEFFICIENCY IS MAKING PEOPLE LIKE MS. PHELUNA HATEMBO MORE VULNERABLE TO UNSCRUPULOUS PEOPLE LIKE MR. HAKAINDE HICHILEMA

==============

It is very clear that Ms. Pheluna Hatembo has become a political ping-pong to be abused between PF and UPND, the poor woman has become more vulnerable. Neither PF nor UPND is serving the interest of Ms. Pheluna OTHERWISE WE WOULD HAVE A CRIMINAL MATTER IN COURT IN PURSUIT OF JUSTICE FOR THE POOR LADY.

It is very clear that Ms. Pheluna was deprived of her father’s 1924 Kalomo farm by Mr. Hakainde Hichilema because the assignment (in the picture) which was used to change the names from Samson Siatembo (the father to Pheluna) was fraudulent.

Pheluna went to court to because she did not sign that assignment nor did she receive any money from Mr. Hichilema, a fact she maintains even on a UPND manipulative interview shown on various UPND propaganda media.

Pheluna was deprived of a farm fraudulently and the PF (as a Govt) knows this fact, but instead of acting on this matter, by ensuing that Pheluna gets justice (which is to get back the farm) and Hakainde punished for forgery, PF are playing politics with Edith Nawakwi.

I am not interested in discrediting HH politically, but serving justice for the people who were deprived of their properties by ANYONE.

If PF was not efficient in handling this matter, how did Pheluna find herself in the hands of Hakainde’s aides and being made to issue statements which clearly show that she was being manipulated?

Where is the intelligence to alert President Lungu about such evil acts by Hakainde Hichilema? Is President Lungu in this Country to let his citizens abused in this manner, where a citizen is deprived of her property and later paraded on TV issue statement to her detriment?

If PF was efficient and effective, Pheluna should have been highly protected because Hakainde is far more powerful than Pheluna. A caring Govt must protect it’s citizen in whatever cause they engage in to claim their rights.

If Pheluna was well handled and protected, she would not have fallen prey into the hands of Mr. Hichilema. This PF govt never protected Pheluna and she would have even been killed. Maybe she was even threatened together with his brother who clearly was compromised.

What message is this Govt sending to the poor people who seek to fight for their rights against powerful people like HH? This is negligence of vulnerable people. Citizens can’t feel protected because of the mediocre of the people in Govt.

This is not a political matter, this is about justice and punishing those who were involved in this criminality starting with those who privatized Lima Bank and Hakainde who fraudulently transferred the ownership from from Pheluna’s father into his name.

I am honestly very disappointed with PF for mishandling this case because it has rendered Pheluna more vulnerable. I felt very bad to see her on TV issuing that statement in a Country where the President is a lawyer.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER – OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!