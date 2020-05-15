Chikobo ward councillor Reagan Mubatsa says since 2017 he has been receiving unknown people from Pf persuading him to resign and walk away with k500,000.

“I have been promised a Job at ZRA,ZESCO and ministry of Finance before”.said the councillor.

He says attempts have continued even now, a situation he described as an attempt to cause more poverty in his ward.

“My ward fought for me to be adopted until I won, my community rose to ensure I was adopted, voters funded my campaigns, my loyalty is to them not K500,000”, said Mr Mubatsa.

I was attacked by Chibombo District Commissioner Banabus Musopelo and Pf Keembe losing candidate Emmanuel Chenda Chimisa on 24th September, 2018.

He says the duo organised thugs who beat him up, adding that it took police firing gun shots for the Pf cadres to scamper.

“Check with police at Chibombo old Boma police post, they know this, I was attacked because I refused to entertain corruption, they could not bribe me,” he said.

He has called on Police Inspector General kakoma kanganja to arrest his attackers or he would go and protest at statehouse.

He thanked his fellow youths for the support and called on them to dream big adding that old politicians have no ideas other than buying councillors.

“Young people stand up and be counted, represent your wards and constituencies next year, we need youths in government with Hakainde Hichilema in the driving seat”, said Mr Mubatsa.