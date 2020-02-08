Choma Mayor Javen Simoloka has challenged Patriotic Front, (PF) Member of the Central Committee, Kebby Mbewe to undertake another protest walk against tribalism within his party.

Simoloka was making reference to last year’s walk from Lusaka to Livingstone by Mbewe (pictured) against what he termed as propaganda against his party from the opposition.

Meanwhile, Simoloka says President Edgar Lungu must show leadership and act upon those promoting tribalism to prove he does not support the divisive vice.

Simoloka says Lungu’s silence over the tribal remarks from senior officials of his party shows he supports the vice.

Meanwhile, Movement 4 African Unity Vice President Charles Kafumbo has called on President Edgar Lungu to fire fisheries and Livestock Minister, Professor Nkandu Luo for promoting tribalism.

Kafumbo says Professor Luo should be arrested regardless of her status.

In similar news, Lusaka based Politician Dr. Lawrence Mwelwa is urging government to institute a Commission of Inquiry to address tribalism in Zambia.

Mwelwa notes that tribalism is alive in the country and no one should pretend that the vice does not exist just for the purpose of political expediency.

However, the Patriotic Front, (PF) in Southern Province has disowned their National Mobilisation Committee Member, Bizwell Mutale’s tribal remarks saying they do not represent the party’s thoughts.

Provincial Chairperson, Lawrence Evans said this when he featured on Byta FM Friday afternoon saying Mutale’s remarks are personal and do not have the support of the party as they have the potential to divide the nation.

Evans has promised to sit Mutale down and help him understand the importance of unity in the country.

He adds that politics should not divide the country and politicians should find a way of resolving differences without using hate speech.